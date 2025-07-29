Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Hague Group's joint statement on July 16 announced new measures to be taken to restrain Israel’s assault on the Occupied Palestinian Territories and defend international law at large.

In a note to the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Türkiye’s participation in the joint declaration does not imply any change in its current legal position regarding UNCLOS, as it placed reservations on the references to the convention in Articles 2 and 3 of the declaration.

Türkiye’s reservation pertains to the references to UNCLOS in Articles 2 and 3 of the statement, which invoke the convention in connection with preventing the transit of various items to Israel.

In an interview with Turkish news channel NTV on July 25, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded to claims that Türkiye had not signed the joint statement adopted at the Hague Group meeting in Bogota, Colombia.

Fidan pointed out that the final signing date for the statement was Sept. 30, noting that the text included references to the UNCLOS and that Türkiye was not a party to it because the status issue in the Aegean Sea had not been resolved.