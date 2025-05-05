Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in United States for a high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump as the American president continues his trade war and annexation threats against Canada.

The White House visit comes just a week after Carney led the Liberals to their fourth consecutive election victory.



Carney will meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

On March 28, following the first phone call between Trump and Carney, the president posted on Truth Social that they agreed they "will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

Related TRT Global - Canada's Carney calls Trump's tariffs 'once-in-a-life-time crisis'

Unease simmers

Earlier, Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on most Canadian imports and a 10 percent tariff on Canadian energy.