WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US-Israeli attacks kill 193 children in Iran, including 8-month-old baby: Tehran
Iranian government spokesperson says 206 women and children killed in US-Israeli attacks, including 193 children under 18.
206 women and children have been killed since February 28, including 193 children under 18, Iran says. / AA
a day ago

An 8-month-old girl was the youngest person killed in the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran has said.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, said 206 women and children have been killed since February 28, including 193 children under 18, the state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

She said that a 4-month-old girl was the youngest injured in the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran.

On the first day of the US-Israeli attacks, a strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school killed more than 170 people, many of them children, drawing international outrage.

Fragments of a missile recovered from strikes on a naval base and the girls’ elementary school appear to carry markings consistent with an American cruise missile, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

Preparation for multiple scenarios

On Monday, Iran declared Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader.

“The selection of the third leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran brought cohesion back to the country and disrupted the enemies’ calculations,” Mohajerani said.

She added that Iran did not start the war, accusing the US and Israel of launching attacks while negotiations were underway. “We did not begin the war, but we will be the ones to end it,” Mohajerani said.

She said Iranian authorities are preparing for multiple scenarios in the conflict, vowing to continue defending the country. “Today Iran stands firmly and powerfully to defend itself,” Mohajerani said.

According to Iranian authorities, more than 1,200 people have been killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and over 10,000 others have been wounded since the US and Israel launched their assault on February 28.

In retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks, Tehran launched barrages of missiles and rockets targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

SOURCE:AA
