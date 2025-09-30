A man stormed into a mosque in the central French city of Clermont-Ferrand, tore up copies of the Quran, vandalised the premises and issued threats in front of worshippers, authorities and the Paris Grand Mosque said.

In a statement on X, the Paris Grand Mosque expressed its “deepest dismay” over the attack, calling it an “unacceptable” act of hatred targeting Muslims.

The mosque urged French authorities to take strong measures against the perpetrator and warned of the growing wave of anti-Muslim acts across the country.