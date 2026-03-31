US President Donald Trump has accused Britain of refusing involvement in the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran and accused France of being "VERY UNHELPFUL" for denying overflight to military supply aircraft headed to Israel.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the UK and other countries that “can’t get jet fuel” due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz should procure their supply from the US, as well as “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”
Accusing these nations of not supporting the US during the war on Iran, he said: “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore.”
“Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil,” he added.
In a separate post, Trump chided France for being “VERY UNHELPFUL” in the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched air strikes on the country.
“The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. … The USA will REMEMBER,” he said.
So far, over 1,340 people have been killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.