US President Donald Trump has accused Britain of refusing involvement in the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran and accused France of being "VERY UNHELPFUL" for denying overflight to military supply aircraft headed to Israel.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the UK and other countries that “can’t get jet fuel” due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz should procure their supply from the US, as well as “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

Accusing these nations of not supporting the US during the war on Iran, he said: “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore.”

“Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil,” he added.