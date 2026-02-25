The Israeli army killed a Palestinian and injured others on Wednesday in fresh attacks in Gaza, in violation of a ceasefire deal in effect since late last year, medical sources said.

The body of the victim and those injured arrived at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of civilians in the Bir 19 area of the Mawasi district of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the sources told Anadolu.

In the northern part of the strip, medical sources reported that a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli army fire near a school sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia refugee camp.

Local sources also said that an Israeli fighter jet carried out at least one air strike east of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, within areas where the army is deployed. There were no immediate reports of casualties.