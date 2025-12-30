Bangladesh has declared three days of state mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the country’s first female premier, following her death at the age of 80.
Zia died in hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, her party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said.
She had suffered for years from multiple health complications, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and kidney problems. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 with breathing difficulties and later moved to intensive care as her condition deteriorated. Doctors described her state as extremely critical, with Zia placed on life support and undergoing dialysis in her final days.
Bangladesh’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, said in a condolence message that with Zia’s passing, the nation had lost “a great guardian”.
“I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death,” Yunus said, adding that she was not merely the leader of a political party but represented an important chapter in the country’s history. Considering her contributions, long struggle and the deep public sentiment towards her, the government had declared her a Very, Very Important Person of the State earlier this month.
'Source of utmost inspiration'
Following the death of her husband, Ziaur Rahman, Zia entered politics in 1982. Yunus recalled that her strong leadership played a decisive role in bringing down the nine-year-long autocratic rule of President Hussain Muhammad Ershad.
“Because of her political success, Khaleda Zia became a victim of extreme political vengeance. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison in false and fabricated cases and had to endure long periods of incarceration,” Yunus said.
Zia was jailed in February 2018 after being convicted of corruption charges and was later released to house arrest in March 2020 due to her deteriorating health. According to the BNP, her condition worsened significantly during her imprisonment under former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, whose government was ousted last year. The party has alleged that she was denied adequate medical treatment and prevented from travelling abroad.
Zia was released from house arrest soon after Hasina fled to India in August last year and travelled to the UK in January for treatment. That same month, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court acquitted her in the final corruption case against her, which would have allowed her to run in February’s general election.
Known as an “uncompromising leader” in Bangladeshi politics, Zia spearheaded a sustained, nine-year-long mass movement against the military regime of Ershad and became the country’s first female prime minister in 1991. She remained the primary symbolic and de facto opposition figure during much of Hasina’s 15-year rule.
Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, including from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
Zia is survived by her son Tarique Rahman, who returned home last week after 17 years in exile to see his mother and take responsibility for the party. He said his return had been delayed due to security and political concerns amid criticism over his absence during her critical illness.