Bangladesh has declared three days of state mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the country’s first female premier, following her death at the age of 80.

Zia died in hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, her party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said.

She had suffered for years from multiple health complications, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and kidney problems. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 with breathing difficulties and later moved to intensive care as her condition deteriorated. Doctors described her state as extremely critical, with Zia placed on life support and undergoing dialysis in her final days.

Bangladesh’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, said in a condolence message that with Zia’s passing, the nation had lost “a great guardian”.

“I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death,” Yunus said, adding that she was not merely the leader of a political party but represented an important chapter in the country’s history. Considering her contributions, long struggle and the deep public sentiment towards her, the government had declared her a Very, Very Important Person of the State earlier this month.

'Source of utmost inspiration'