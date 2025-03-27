US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has once again drawn controversy and backlash over his new "kafir" tattoo, which many say is Islamophobic.

Hegseth posted pictures on his X account where he joined the SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One (SDVT-1) at a joint base in Pearl Harbor. One of the pictures showed a new tattoo on his upper arm that reads " كافر" or "kafir", the Arabic word for infidel or disbeliever.

Many people have picked up on the tattoo, arguing it's an Islamophobic symbol from the man overseeing the US army.

"Hegseth just got a kafir (كافر) tattoo under his Deus Vult tattoo—a Crusader slogan. This isn't just a personal choice; it’s a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing US wars," Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian activist, said on X.

"'Kafir' has been weaponised by far-right Islamophobes to mock and vilify Muslims. It's not about his personal beliefs. It's about how these beliefs translate into policy—how they shape military decisions, surveillance programs, and foreign interventions targeting Muslim countries."

Award-winning investigator and writer Tam Hussain said the tattoo is "not a good look" for Hegseth, especially when the term is being used in the Quran to refer to someone who rejects God.

"To the Muslim world, the tattoo will be seen as an open declaration of Hegseth's enmity towards them, which will be confirmed by the bombing of a hospital in Yemen," Hussain said.

'Anti-Muslim hostility'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has denounced the new tattoo Hegseth got, saying it's "a sign of both anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity."