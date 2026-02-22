WORLD
1 min read
Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank
The Health Ministry said a Palestinian teen died of wounds sustained during an Israeli military assault.
Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank
Israel has intensified raids in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military offensive in Gaza on October 8 2023. / AA
20 hours ago

A Palestinian teenager died Sunday of wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire in the northern West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that Mohammad Hanani, 17, breathed his last in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Hanani was shot in the head on Saturday evening during an Israeli military raid in the town, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Another 16-year-old was injured in the raid.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has intensified raids in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its military offensive in Gaza on October 8, 2023.

At least 1,117 Palestinians have been killed and around 11,500 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the West Bank during that period.

RelatedTRT World - Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids during Ramadan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate