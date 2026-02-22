A Palestinian teenager died Sunday of wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire in the northern West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that Mohammad Hanani, 17, breathed his last in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Hanani was shot in the head on Saturday evening during an Israeli military raid in the town, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Another 16-year-old was injured in the raid.