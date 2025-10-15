Shadi Abu Sido’s world shattered in Israeli detention when guards told him his wife and two children had been killed.

“I got hysterical,” the Palestinian photographer said.

It wasn’t until his release on Monday, part of the US-mediated ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel that halted two years of war, that he discovered his loved ones were alive.

His wife, Hanaa Bahlul, raced down the hallway of his family's house in Khan Younis and leapt into his arms. He spun her in the air as they clung to each other. Abu Sido kissed his children’s cheeks again and again, murmuring “my love” as he held the daughter and son he thought he would never see again

“I heard her voice, I heard the voice of my children, I was astonished, it cannot be explained, they were alive. I saw my wife and children alive. Imagine amid death - life,” he said.

Abu Sido, a photojournalist, said he was detained at Shifa hospital in northern Gaza on March 18, 2024.

He was among 1,700 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces during the devastating war in Gaza and released on Monday.

Detained under the 'unlawful combatants' law

Bahlul said a lawyer from Addameer, a Palestinian human rights group, had told her Abu Sido was being held under Israel's Unlawful Combatants Law - a form of administrative detention.

Omer Shatz, an Israeli international law expert at Sciences Po University in Paris, said the law allows Israel to limit access to lawyers, incarcerate people without charge or trial, and arbitrarily detain many Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Addameer, 2,673 Palestinians are currently detained under this law.

The Israeli military and Ministry of Justice did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.