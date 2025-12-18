A collective of 170 Belgian artists and cultural personalities has denounced public broadcaster RTBF’s decision to take part in the 2026 Eurovision song contest even as Israel is also set to compete despite “its war of extermination” in Gaza, local media reported.

In a joint letter, the signatories said they learned "with dismay on December 4 of the announcement of Israel's participation in the 2026 edition of Eurovision," La Libre daily reported on Thursday.

The group included cultural figures such as actress/director Yolande Moreau, director Thierry Michel, humorist Florence Mendez, and actor David Murgia.

The signatories, according to the report, contrasted the decision to allow Israel's participation to the response to the Ukraine war, saying "the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had excluded Russia … in less than 48 hours following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022," yet with Gaza, it "refused to exclude Israel despite the continuation of its war of extermination waged against the Palestinian people."

They criticised RTBF and Belgian broadcaster VRT, which are responsible for nominating Belgium's candidate, saying the broadcasters "have chosen to maintain their participation in the competition." According to the letter, "this is a serious breach of the ethical and moral obligations of public channels."