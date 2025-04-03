Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent remarks by Israeli ministers, calling them provocative and reflective of Israel’s “aggressive and expansionist” policies.

In a statement on late Thursday, the ministry criticised Israel’s fundamentalist government, accusing it of fueling regional instability.

The ministry questioned why Israel is troubled by developments in Syria and Lebanon, which it described as promising for regional peace and stability.

It emphasised that these developments are widely supported by the international community and should not be seen as a threat.

Türkiye’s reaction came in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s remarks regarding Türkiye’s presence in Syria, Lebanon, and other regions.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al Aqsa, warns of escalation

Israeli air and ground strikes in Syria

Referring to Israel’s simultaneous air and ground attacks on multiple locations in Syria on Wednesday, the statement argued that there was no provocation or threat from the Syrian side.

Türkiye asserted that these attacks are part of Israel’s broader foreign policy, which it claimed thrives on conflict.