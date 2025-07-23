The United Nations' highest court has underscored "the urgent and existential threat posed by climate change" as it delivered its ruling on the legal obligations of states to take action.

Wednesday’s non-binding opinion by the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is expected to shape the course of future climate action globally.

Ahead of the ruling, supporters of climate action gathered outside the ICJ, chanting: "What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!"

Although non-binding, the deliberation of the 15 judges of the ICJ in The Hague will nonetheless carry legal and political weight, and future climate cases are unlikely to ignore it, legal experts say.

"It is so important; it could be one of the most consequential legal rulings of our times because of the scope of the issues it touches, which go to the very heart of climate justice," said Joie Chowdhury, senior attorney at the Centre for International Environmental Law.

The two questions the UN General Assembly asked the judges to consider were: what are states’ obligations under international law to protect the climate from greenhouse gas emissions; and what are the legal consequences for states that harm the climate system?

In two weeks of hearings last December at the ICJ, wealthy nations of the Global North told the judges that existing climate treaties, including the 2015 Paris Agreement — which are largely non-binding — should form the basis for determining their responsibilities.

Developing nations and small island states argued for stronger measures, in some cases legally binding, to curb emissions and for the biggest emitters of climate-warming greenhouse gases to provide financial aid.

Paris Agreement

In 2015, at the conclusion of UN talks in Paris, more than 190 countries committed to pursuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).