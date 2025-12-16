A member of the European Parliament (MEP), Matjaz Nemec, publicly presented on Tuesday the nomination of UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, and Gaza-based doctors for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, following its official submission to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The nomination was signed by nearly 300 eligible proposers from 33 countries, including Brazil, South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, according to a statement shared by Nemec on X.

Nemec said the nomination "is an expression of respect for the courage, efforts, and perseverance of individuals who defend fundamental human values in the most difficult circumstances" and "represents a contribution to peace that transcends political divisions."

He highlighted Albanese's work in upholding international law and human rights, noting that she continues her mission despite facing "strong political pressure" and sanctions from Israel and the United States.

"Francesca Albanese holds up a mirror to us all and is firmly committed to international law and the foundations we built in response to the greatest massacre in human history - World War II," he said.

The nomination also includes Gaza-based doctors, such as Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and Dr Sara Al-Saqqa, who risk their lives amid armed conflict to carry out medical duties.