Israel’s Security Cabinet has deliberately avoided using the term “occupation” about the Gaza Strip in its latest official decisions, opting instead for “control,” a move legal analysts say is aimed at evading international legal responsibilities toward Palestinian civilians.
According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, unnamed political sources confirmed that the shift in terminology was made for “legal reasons,” though they admitted the actual goal “remains full military occupation” of the enclave.
The distinction carries major implications under international humanitarian law.
If Israel officially declares itself as “occupying” Gaza, it would be bound by the Geneva Conventions to provide services, ensure public order, and assume full responsibility for civilian harm, potentially opening the door to international accountability and prosecution before the International Criminal Court.
The New York Times, citing Israeli security officials, said that “full control over Gaza could take up to five years of sustained combat.”
Satellite images published by NBC News on Thursday showed the Israeli military massing troops and equipment near Gaza's border, indicating a possible escalation in military operations.
Early Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.
His office claimed the military is preparing to “take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian aid outside combat zones.”
Late on Thursday, Netanyahu presented the cabinet with a “gradual” occupation plan, despite opposition from the military over the risks it poses to Israeli hostages and soldiers.
Since Israel launched its genocidal war on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces occupied nearly all of Gaza City, except for small pockets, and remained there for several months before withdrawing from most areas in April 2024, claiming to have destroyed Hamas’ infrastructure.
As of now, only parts of Deir al-Balah and the central refugee camps of Nuseirat, Maghazi, and Bureij remain outside direct Israeli ground control.
However, even these areas have suffered extensive destruction, according to Palestinian officials.
These unoccupied zones constitute just 10-15 percent of Gaza’s total area, according to Anadolu correspondents citing local sources.
Overall, Israel has killed more than 61,000 people in the Gaza Strip since launching the war nearly two years ago.
The military campaign, along with a blockade, has led to a severe shortage of food and basic necessities, with deaths from starvation climbing in recent days.