The Democratic Republic of Congo is considering sending representatives to peace talks with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group that Angola plans to host next week, two government sources said, as the rebels listed demands to the mediation team.

Angola has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and reduce tensions between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebels. Rwanda denies those allegations.

On Wednesday, Angola's presidency announced direct talks between Congo and M23 would begin in Luanda on Tuesday.

The dialogue would mark DRC's first direct negotiations with M23.

President Felix Tshisekedi has until now rejected direct talks with M23 and the government has not officially confirmed its participation.

The talks show "Angola's desire to help our region find a way out of the crisis," Tshisekedi said in a Congo presidency post on X.

"It is crucial that the decisions taken on this occasion are rapidly translated into concrete action on the ground."

Two government sources told Reuters on Thursday that the latest Angolan proposal was being seriously considered.

"This is a process that is beginning. Kinshasa wants it to be short, but it could be long, and it will be up to the head of state to decide on the people who will represent the government side," one of the sources said.

"Even if there is direct contact with M23, this will not exclude Kigali's responsibility," another source said.

M23 welcomed Angola's initiative but asked Tshisekedi to publicly express his commitment to directly negotiating with the group.

In a statement on Thursday, the rebels also demanded a mediation team and clarity on how resolutions adopted at a joint summit of Eastern and Southern African blocs last month would be implemented.