The United States is to end long-running military assistance for European countries close to Russia, as it pushes the continent to play a greater role in its own defence, an official in one of the countries confirmed on Friday.

"Last week, the US Defense Department informed the countries that, starting from its next financial period, funding will be reduced to zero," the defence policy director in Lithuania's defence ministry, Vaidotas Urbelis, told reporters.

Urbelis confirmed reports in The Washington Post and The Financial Times citing unnamed officials saying the move was part of Trump's efforts to cut US expenditure abroad.

The FT said US officials had told European diplomats last week that Washington would no longer fund programmes to train and equip eastern European militaries along Russia's border.

The Washington Post said the funding to be cut was worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In Lithuania's case, the cuts would impact "the purchase of US weapons and other equipment, and training", Urbelis said.

He added that it "will not have an impact on the US troop presence in the region", which was funded through a separate US budget allocation.