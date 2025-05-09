On Wednesday, at 1.45 am in Islamabad’s Kuri Shehar neighbourhood, I was jolted awake by a harrowing, roaring sound outside my window. Half-asleep, and given the forecast for expected rain in our area, I thought perhaps it was the sound of thunder and lightning.

But my phone, switched to silent mode at nighttime and placed on my nightstand, would not allow me to return to sleep. A constant buzzing of alerts, one alert after another, underlined the seriousness of what was unfolding. This wasn’t a storm. The bone-deep rumble that passed overhead came from Pakistani fighter planes jetting off from Nur Khan Airbase in neighbouring Rawalpindi to intercept an imminent threat.

After tuning in to our TV channels to confirm the news, a gut-wrenching feeling permeated throughout my body as my thoughts vacillated from exploring ways to survive to exacting retribution.



India had launched missiles at our urban centres in Punjab, Bahawalpur, Muridke, and others, under the cover of night. In that moment, I was wide awake, as a surge of adrenaline, fear, and disbelief took over. War wasn’t something I reported on anymore. It was at my doorstep.

Scrambling for safety

When war arrives uninvited into your country, your mind races in all directions—what to pack, where to go, who to call. And yet, amid the survival instinct, a darker storm brews: anger.

For days, Indian media had whipped up nationalist hysteria and jingoism following the attack in Pahalgam , which tragically resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians in Indian-administrated Kashmir. Pakistan was quick to condemn the attack and called for an independent investigation. But that wasn’t enough for India. By launching missile strikes on Pakistani soil, India made its intent clear—this was no warning shot. It was now a war declaration.

Our government had tried to avert this from happening, with its diplomatic overtures, but Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar warned that our country would respond if provoked. That promise was now being fulfilled in real time.

From reporting war to living war

I’ve written about conflicts for years — the wars in Gaza, massacres in Myanmar, but nothing prepared me for seeing attacks on my own country. It pales in comparison to the Kargil war of 1999, when I was a lot younger, in middle school, and there was no direct attack on Pakistani soil by India.



The glaring images of a mosque being levelled in Muridke, which is close to home, felt deeply personal. So did the news of the seven-year-old, Irtiza Abbas Turi killed by an Indian missile in Azad Kashmir. I felt an irrational urge to get on the N5 motorway for a four-and-a-half-hour drive to grieve with his family, but I didn’t, given the imminent threat of another Indian missile, too real to ignore.



These moments hit differently when they’re happening around you. I thought of Gaza's children, and for the first time, not as distant victims, but as mirrors of our own. Similarly, reports of elderly citizens being killed by Indian rockets made me feel Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state-sponsored, anti-Pakistan , Islamophobic , and pro-Hindutva ideology on my body, mind, and soul.