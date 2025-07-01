US President Donald Trump will attend Tuesday’s official opening of a migrant detention centre dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” that has been built in a reptile-filled Florida swamp.

Critics of Trump’s irregular immigration crackdown have called the idea inhumane, while environmental protesters oppose its construction in a national park.

But the White House has openly embraced the nickname, comparing it to the notorious former Alcatraz prison on an island in San Francisco Bay, which Trump also wants to reopen.

“There is only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

Asked if the scaly-skinned predators were a “design feature,” Leavitt replied: “When you have illegal murderers and rapists and heinous criminals in a detention facility surrounded by alligators, yes I do think that's a deterrent for them to try to escape.”

While Trump administration officials routinely highlight the targeting of violent criminals, many migrants without any charges have also been swept up in the crackdown.

Rivers of grass

Florida, the southeastern state governed by conservative Republican Ron DeSantis, announced last week that it was constructing the site at an estimated cost of $450 million.

It sits on an abandoned airfield in the heart of a sprawling network of mangrove forests, imposing marshes and “rivers of grass” that form the Everglades conservation area.

The Everglades National Park is particularly known as a major habitat for alligators, with an estimated population of around 200,000. They can reach up to 15 feet in length when fully grown.

Alligators and pythons