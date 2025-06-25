WORLD
2 min read
China slams CIA for violating spycraft with public recruitment efforts
China's Security Ministry said the CIA’s public recruitment campaign violates international norms and vowed to expose any recruited spies within its borders.
China slams CIA for violating spycraft with public recruitment efforts
China Economy / AP
June 25, 2025

China has criticised the "once renowned" US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for "violating the most basic tenets of spycraft" while hiring foreign citizens to engage in espionage activities, according to state-run media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of State Security accused the CIA of attempting to contain China by repeatedly engaging in intelligence theft, infiltration, and sabotage against Beijing.

"Recently, the US Central Intelligence Agency posted recruitment videos in Chinese on social media, brazenly recruiting Chinese nationals to engage in espionage activities.

These painstakingly crafted 'job ads' lay bare the absurd logic and paranoid delusions of American intelligence agencies," said the ministry.

RelatedCIA ran 11-year-long hacking campaign against China - cybersecurity firm

‘Notorious enemy’

Last month, the CIA launched a video campaign on social media against China, showing Chinese officials changing loyalties and leaking secrets to the US.

RECOMMENDED

Later, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the CIA for "openly inciting" Chinese personnel to defect and said Beijing will take all necessary steps to firmly strike the "infiltration and sabotage" by external anti-China forces.

However, the Chinese Ministry of State Security said that the act severely violated the fundamental norms of international relations, undermined international order and trust, and has long been a "notorious enemy of the international community."

The ministry said that in recent years, China’s national security authorities, with strong public support, have dealt a fatal blow to the CIA’s intelligence network in the country.

"Any 'traitors' or 'moles' recruited through such public means will inevitably be exposed by China’s national security authorities and face the righteous judgment of the law. The CIA will naturally sink deeper into the quagmire of failure," the ministry said.

RelatedChina uncovers alleged Chinese operative spying for CIA

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report