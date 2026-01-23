AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
UN expresses alarm over reports of arrests and violence involving opposition figures and urges restraint and respect for Uganda’s human rights obligations.
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Uganda Army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba describes supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine as “terrorists”. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

Uganda’s military chief said authorities have detained about 2,000 opposition supporters and killed at least 30 others following a disputed presidential election that handed his father, President Yoweri Museveni, a seventh term in office.

In a series of overnight posts on X on Friday, army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba described supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine as “terrorists” and said security forces were still hunting down more.

“So far we have killed 30 NUP terrorists,” Kainerugaba wrote, referring to Wine’s National Unity Platform, without providing details on how the deaths occurred. “Most NUP terrorist leaders are in hiding. We shall get them all,” he added.

Museveni, 81, who has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades, was declared the winner of the January 15 election, held amid a nationwide internet blackout.

RelatedTRT World - 'Deeply worrying': UN slams Uganda's internet shutdown, NGO crackdown ahead of election

Opposition rejects election result

Wine, a former pop star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the result, alleging widespread irregularities including ballot stuffing, and later went into hiding.

The government has accused Wine’s supporters of inciting violence during the vote, while the opposition says its members were targeted by security forces.

Police declined to comment further, and the military did not immediately respond to requests for clarification.

The crackdown has drawn international concern.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election

UN is alarmed by reports

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he was alarmed by reports of arrests and violence involving opposition figures and urged restraint and respect for Uganda’s human rights obligations.

Wine has said hundreds of his supporters have been illegally detained in recent months because of their political affiliation, accusing authorities of intimidation.

Opposition parties and rights activists say some detainees are being held in unofficial detention centres where torture is alleged.

Tensions intensified this week with the arrest of opposition lawmaker Muwanga Kivumbi, a senior NUP figure and Wine’s deputy, who was detained on Thursday and later appeared in court on terrorism charges.

He was remanded in custody until February 3, according to rights group Agora Discourse. Two other senior NUP officials have reportedly been missing for days.

Wine, 43, said he fled his home after security forces raided it shortly after the election.

Kainerugaba, widely seen as Museveni’s preferred successor, has previously expressed presidential ambitions, fuelling concerns that the post-election crackdown is also consolidating power ahead of a future transition.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43