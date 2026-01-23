Uganda’s military chief said authorities have detained about 2,000 opposition supporters and killed at least 30 others following a disputed presidential election that handed his father, President Yoweri Museveni, a seventh term in office.

In a series of overnight posts on X on Friday, army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba described supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine as “terrorists” and said security forces were still hunting down more.

“So far we have killed 30 NUP terrorists,” Kainerugaba wrote, referring to Wine’s National Unity Platform, without providing details on how the deaths occurred. “Most NUP terrorist leaders are in hiding. We shall get them all,” he added.

Museveni, 81, who has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades, was declared the winner of the January 15 election, held amid a nationwide internet blackout.

Opposition rejects election result

Wine, a former pop star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the result, alleging widespread irregularities including ballot stuffing, and later went into hiding.

The government has accused Wine’s supporters of inciting violence during the vote, while the opposition says its members were targeted by security forces.

Police declined to comment further, and the military did not immediately respond to requests for clarification.

The crackdown has drawn international concern.