The Israeli parliament’s National Security Committee approved a draft bill late on Tuesday in a step towards legalising the execution of Palestinian prisoners.
The bill is expected to be presented to the Knesset's General Assembly next week for a vote in the second and third readings, the final steps before it can become law.
The committee made some amendments to the bill, which passed its first vote, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported, adding that executions would be carried out through hanging.
Those sentenced to death would be placed in a separate detention centre with no visits allowed except by authorised personnel and lawyer consultations would be allowed only via video.
The execution must be carried out within 90 days of the decision.
The bill states that the death penalty can be imposed without a request from the prosecution, that unanimity will not be required for a death sentence, and that the decision will be made by a simple majority.
No appeal
In the case of Palestinians under Israeli occupation being sentenced to death, the bill specifies that avenues for pardon or appeal would be closed.
For prisoners tried in Israel, the death penalty could be commuted to life imprisonment.
The bill was welcomed by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called it "a historic day."
Since the start of its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has sharply intensified abuses against Palestinian detainees, especially those from the enclave.
Rights groups report widespread starvation, torture, sexual violence and systematic denial of medical care.