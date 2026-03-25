WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel moves closer to legalising death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Israeli draft law would permit executions of Palestinian detainees, requiring sentences to be carried out within 90 days.
Israel moves closer to legalising death penalty for Palestinian prisoners
Palestinian prisoners under Israeli-occupation could face death without appeal or pardon. [File photo] / AP
March 25, 2026

The Israeli parliament’s National Security Committee approved a draft bill late on Tuesday in a step towards legalising the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The bill is expected to be presented to the Knesset's General Assembly next week for a vote in the second and third readings, the final steps before it can become law.

The committee made some amendments to the bill, which passed its first vote, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported, adding that executions would be carried out through hanging.

Those sentenced to death would be placed in a separate detention centre with no visits allowed except by authorised personnel and lawyer consultations would be allowed only via video.

The execution must be carried out within 90 days of the decision.

The bill states that the death penalty can be imposed without a request from the prosecution, that unanimity will not be required for a death sentence, and that the decision will be made by a simple majority.

RelatedTRT World - Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
RECOMMENDED

No appeal

In the case of Palestinians under Israeli occupation being sentenced to death, the bill specifies that avenues for pardon or appeal would be closed.

For prisoners tried in Israel, the death penalty could be commuted to life imprisonment.

The bill was welcomed by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called it "a historic day."

Since the start of its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has sharply intensified abuses against Palestinian detainees, especially those from the enclave.

Rights groups report widespread starvation, torture, sexual violence and systematic denial of medical care.

RelatedTRT World - Israel has given license to torture Palestinians: UN special rapporteur
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks