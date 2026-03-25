The Israeli parliament’s National Security Committee approved a draft bill late on Tuesday in a step towards legalising the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

The bill is expected to be presented to the Knesset's General Assembly next week for a vote in the second and third readings, the final steps before it can become law.

The committee made some amendments to the bill, which passed its first vote, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported, adding that executions would be carried out through hanging.

Those sentenced to death would be placed in a separate detention centre with no visits allowed except by authorised personnel and lawyer consultations would be allowed only via video.

The execution must be carried out within 90 days of the decision.

The bill states that the death penalty can be imposed without a request from the prosecution, that unanimity will not be required for a death sentence, and that the decision will be made by a simple majority.