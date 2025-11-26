US immigration authorities have detained the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, officials said, highlighting the broad reach of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said immigration authorities had arrested the woman, Brazilian national Bruna Caroline Ferreira, but did not provide details of the circumstances.

US media reported she was taken into custody in Revere, Massachusetts, near Boston.

DHS said Ferreira had entered the United States on a tourist visa and failed to depart.

Her attorney, Jeffrey Rubin, said she was pursuing permanent residence and had previously been protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

Trump has deployed immigration officers to major US cities in an effort to reach historic levels of deportations, sweeping up long-term residents and people without criminal records.

ICE statistics show that more than two-thirds of the roughly 53,000 people arrested and detained as of 15 November had no criminal convictions.

DHS said Ferreira had a previous arrest for battery, though further details were not provided.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Ferreira is the mother of Leavitt’s nephew.

The source said the child had lived full-time with Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, in New Hampshire since birth and had never resided with Ferreira.