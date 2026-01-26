Between the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, in the state of Para, there is a region known as Baixo Tapajos, one of the most conflictual in the entire Brazilian Amazon. Pressured by the advance of agribusiness, the expansion of mining and illegal logging, the area suffers from rampant deforestation, the indiscriminate use of pesticides in monoculture crops and the pollution of rivers and lakes.

Despite this, the different traditional populations that have inhabited the region for hundreds of years have organised themselves and are now fighting for their land and forest. More than that, they fight for their identity. After centuries of cultural erasure, thousands of local residents are finally proud to recognise themselves as indigenous and seek to regain their beliefs, languages ​​and culture. The Take Back will portray this process of struggle – which began at the beginning of the 21st century, grew stronger, and is now more powerful than ever.