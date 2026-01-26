The Take Back | Storyteller
WORLD
1 min read
The Take Back | StorytellerIn the Amazon’s Baixo Tapajos, communities push back against agribusiness encroachment, mining and illegal logging as they reclaim their land and culture.
The Take Back / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2026

Between the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, in the state of Para, there is a region known as Baixo Tapajos, one of the most conflictual in the entire Brazilian Amazon. Pressured by the advance of agribusiness, the expansion of mining and illegal logging, the area suffers from rampant deforestation, the indiscriminate use of pesticides in monoculture crops and the pollution of rivers and lakes.

Despite this, the different traditional populations that have inhabited the region for hundreds of years have organised themselves and are now fighting for their land and forest. More than that, they fight for their identity. After centuries of cultural erasure, thousands of local residents are finally proud to recognise themselves as indigenous and seek to regain their beliefs, languages ​​and culture. The Take Back will portray this process of struggle – which began at the beginning of the 21st century, grew stronger, and is now more powerful than ever.

RECOMMENDED

[NOTE: The Take Back available until February 23, 2026.]

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

Explore
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Palestinian musical trio set for Ramadan tour in Türkiye