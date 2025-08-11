WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
100 children have starved to death under Israeli blockade in Gaza
A total of 217 people have died from hunger in the enclave since October 2023.
100 children have starved to death under Israeli blockade in Gaza
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
August 11, 2025

Five people, including two children, have died in the past 24 hours from forced starvation and malnutrition in Palestine’s Gaza, bringing the death toll from hunger to 217, including 100 children.

Israel has enforced a mass starvation policy in Gaza since March 2, sealing all crossings and blocking aid convoys at the border. Only miniscule amounts of aid have been allowed in — far below what is needed to prevent famine.

Acute child malnutrition in Gaza has reached record levels, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned last week. In July alone, nearly 12,000 children under five were identified as acutely malnourished out of 136,000 screened. More than 2,500 were found to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition, the most life-threatening form.

RECOMMENDED

At least 61,430 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the Health Ministry.

Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'