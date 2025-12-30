US President Donald Trump and his top advisers asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change Israel's policies in the occupied West Bank, the Axios news site reported Monday.

Citing a US official and another source, Axios said it came during Monday's meeting between Trump and Netanyahu along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the US state of Florida.

According to the report, the US official said the White House thinks a violent escalation in the West Bank would undermine efforts to implement the Gaza peace agreement and prevent the expansion of the Abraham Accords before the end of Trump's term.

Trump and his team expressed concern about the situation in the West Bank and asked Netanyahu to avoid provocative steps and "calm things down," the sources said, according to Axios.

They also raised the issues of settler violence against Palestinian civilians, the financial instability of the Palestinian Authority and Israeli settlements expansion, said the sources.

"Netanyahu spoke very strongly against settler violence and said he is going to take more action," the source with knowledge was quoted as saying by Axios.

‘Big discussion’ over West Bank