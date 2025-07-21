WORLD
2 min read
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, the deaths include seven children, 10 women and six health care workers.
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
Internal Security Forces holding a guns at an Internal Security Forces checkpoint / Reuters
July 21, 2025

The number of documented deaths in clashes in Syria's southern Sweida province has risen to 426, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported.

The clashes erupted a week ago between an alliance of Bedouin Arab and tribal forces and armed Druze groups.

The fatalities occurred between July 13 and 20, according to a statement released by SNHR on Sunday. The dead included seven children, 10 women, six health care workers and two media professionals, it said.

Earlier, SNHR reported that at least 321 people were killed and more than 436 injured in Sweida between July 13 and 18, underscoring the rapid escalation and human cost of the fighting.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria sends medical aid to Sweida after delay caused by Israeli strikes

The clashes, which were halted through mediation efforts by the Syrian government and foreign actors, initially began on July 13 with armed confrontations between Bedouin Arabs and armed Druze factions.

Syrian security forces dispatched to intervene were ambushed shortly after their arrival.

RECOMMENDED

Although a ceasefire was brokered, it was later broken by Druze forces affiliated with the Hikmat al-Hijri militia.

The situation worsened on July 16 when the Israeli military conducted strikes near the Syrian presidential palace and on the General Staff headquarters and Defense Ministry.

As Syrian troops withdrew from Sweida, Hikmat al-Hijri began targeting Bedouin families with forced displacement and executions.

Thousands of tribal fighters reportedly entered the area from outside regions in support of the Bedouin Arabs.

On July 19, the Syrian government redeployed its forces to Sweida and oversaw the withdrawal of Bedouin and tribal fighters from the city.

The true death toll remains uncertain, but observers believe the number of casualties among armed groups and civilians may be significantly higher than current figures suggest.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge