The number of documented deaths in clashes in Syria's southern Sweida province has risen to 426, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported.

The clashes erupted a week ago between an alliance of Bedouin Arab and tribal forces and armed Druze groups.

The fatalities occurred between July 13 and 20, according to a statement released by SNHR on Sunday. The dead included seven children, 10 women, six health care workers and two media professionals, it said.

Earlier, SNHR reported that at least 321 people were killed and more than 436 injured in Sweida between July 13 and 18, underscoring the rapid escalation and human cost of the fighting.

The clashes, which were halted through mediation efforts by the Syrian government and foreign actors, initially began on July 13 with armed confrontations between Bedouin Arabs and armed Druze factions.

Syrian security forces dispatched to intervene were ambushed shortly after their arrival.