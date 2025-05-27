WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians seeking aid, several wounded
Gaza’s government says Israel’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed
Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians seeking aid, several wounded
A person carries a box as Palestinians gather near an aid distribution site run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah, southern Gaza, May 27, 2025. / AP
May 27, 2025

Several Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire when starving Palestinians stormed a US-backed aid distribution facility in Rafah, southern Gaza on Tuesday, local authorities said.

“The Israeli occupation’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed disastrously,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement.

It said Israeli forces opened fire after thousands of starving Palestinians rushed into the aid distribution facility.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said American workers affiliated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundations (GHF) were evacuated from Rafah after the storming.

RelatedTRT Global - Do you know how much a US contractor is getting paid in Gaza?
RECOMMENDED


UN in the dark

The United Nations (UN) has said it had no information on whether the GHF, a US-backed aid group, had actually delivered any supplies inside the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, AFP reports.

The little-known group announced yesterday it had begun distributing truckloads of food in Palestine’s Gaza. But officials from the UN humanitarian agency OCHA and UNRWA said they were unaware whether any aid had actually been distributed.

The UN and international aid agencies have said they will not cooperate with the GHF, amid accusations it is working with Israel without any Palestinian involvement.

“It is a distraction from what is actually needed, which is a reopening of all the crossings into Gaza; a secure environment within Gaza; and faster facilitation of permissions and final approvals of all the emergency supplies that we have just outside the border that need to get in,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told a press briefing in Geneva.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'