British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for the urgent inclusion of Lebanon in ceasefire efforts, warning that ongoing Israeli military assault risks deepening a humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to lawmakers on Monday, Starmer said diplomacy remained “the right path” and welcomed ongoing talks, but stressed that the situation in Lebanon required immediate attention.

The country has been hit by widespread Israeli air strikes and a ground invasion in the south.

“The bombing should stop now,” he told parliament, adding that continued violence risked pushing Lebanon further into crisis.

Starmer said Hezbollah “must disarm” but also sharply criticised Israel’s actions, saying the strikes were “wrong” and were having “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

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