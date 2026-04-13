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Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges urgent diplomatic action, calls Israeli attacks "wrong."
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Starmer said Hezbollah “must disarm” but also sharply criticised Israel’s actions. / Reuters
21 hours ago

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for the urgent inclusion of Lebanon in ceasefire efforts, warning that ongoing Israeli military assault risks deepening a humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to lawmakers on Monday, Starmer said diplomacy remained “the right path” and welcomed ongoing talks, but stressed that the situation in Lebanon required immediate attention.

The country has been hit by widespread Israeli air strikes and a ground invasion in the south.

“The bombing should stop now,” he told parliament, adding that continued violence risked pushing Lebanon further into crisis.

Starmer said Hezbollah “must disarm” but also sharply criticised Israel’s actions, saying the strikes were “wrong” and were having “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

NATO and defence spending

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Starmer also used his remarks to underline the need for increased defence spending and stronger support for NATO, which he described as “the most successful military alliance the world has ever seen.”

He said the UK was delivering its largest sustained defence investment since the Cold War and called on European allies to take greater responsibility for the continent’s security.

His comments come amid renewed criticism of NATO by US President Donald Trump, who has questioned the level of support provided by allies in the ongoing war with Iran.

Starmer said deeper defence cooperation would not only strengthen security but also support economic growth, creating “thousands of secure jobs” across the UK.

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SOURCE:AA
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