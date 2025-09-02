Almost two years into Israel’s war on Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government has faced countless allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including committing genocide against Palestinians.

Yet despite mounting evidence and global outrage, Israel has faced virtually no accountability, often shielded by unwavering US backing and diplomatic cover at the UN.

Each time public outrage has surged over highly publicised killings, Israel has promised to “investigate itself”. Officials frequently insist that such incidents are investigated, independently reviewed, and transparently resolved.

But reality tells a very different story.

A concession once made becomes a precedent

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has announced at least 52 investigations into separate incidents.

According to the London-based charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) , a staggering 88 percent of these cases remain unresolved or were quietly closed. Only one case resulted in a prison sentence.

These 52 cases involve separate attacks by the Israeli military that reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, injured around 1,880, and involved two cases of torture.

Of the 52 allegations of war crimes, only six cases (12 percent) resulted in any admission of error. One led to a legal sanction in the form of a prison sentence.

This pattern is not new.

Israel has a long history of investigating itself, dating back to at least the 1956 Kafr Qasim massacre , when Israeli border police killed 49 Palestinian civilians for violating a curfew they had not been informed about.

Some officers were convicted, but sentences were quickly reduced and the perpetrators released within a few years.

More recent wars, including the 2008–2009 Gaza war and the 2014 assault on the besieged enclave, have followed a similar pattern: mass civilian casualties, international condemnation, internal investigations that drag on or collapse, and minimal accountability.

The latest example came on August 25, when an airstrike on Nasser Hospital killed at least 20 people, including five journalists working for Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu described the attack as a “tragic mishap,” echoing a familiar pattern of sterile language in response to civilian deaths.

But, how exactly does Israel investigate itself?

FFA: Israel’s whitewashing mechanism

Israel’s primary investigative body for alleged war crimes is the General Staff Mechanism for Fact-Finding Assessments (FFA Mechanism).

According to data from Yesh Din , the FFA has consistently served to shield rather than expose wrongdoing.

Its stated purpose is to collect initial information on incidents where civilians may have been harmed and determine whether a full criminal investigation is warranted. In practice, the FFA is run by officers within the military chain of command, not by independent civilians.