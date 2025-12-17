TÜRKİYE
Erdogan meets family of Hind Rajab, six-year-old killed during Israeli attack in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also holds video calls with family members of Rajab who were unable to attend in person
Erdogan paid special attention to the younger family members. / AA
December 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the family and relatives of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed while trapped in a vehicle during an Israeli attack in Gaza.

During Wednesday's meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan paid special attention to the younger family members, as well as holding video calls with some family members who could not attend in person.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present at the meeting.

Rajab became trapped in her family car on January 29, 2024 after it came under Israeli army fire in Gaza City and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

The minor was travelling with her family, including her 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza, when they came under Israeli fire.

The story of Rajab was also depicted in the film The Voice of Hind Rajab, which was recently screened in a special showing at the Presidential Complex, attended by her family members.

SOURCE:AA
