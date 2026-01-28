Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, Iranian media reported.

Hamidreza Sabet Esmailpour, who was arrested on April 29 2025, was hanged after his conviction was confirmed by the Supreme Court, the Iranian judiciary’s media outlet Mizan reported on Wednesday.

Esmailpour was accused of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad. Iranian authorities alleged he transferred classified documents and sensitive information to an Israeli intelligence officer through covert online communications.

According to investigators, a review of his online activities showed he had sent documents directly to an officer linked to Israel.

Authorities also accused him of carrying out intelligence and operational activities for Israel, including purchasing equipment for an intelligence officer and transporting vehicles across Isfahan and Lorestan provinces.

They alleged these actions were intended to facilitate acts of sabotage targeting Defence Ministry missile facilities.

