Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, Iranian media reported.
Hamidreza Sabet Esmailpour, who was arrested on April 29 2025, was hanged after his conviction was confirmed by the Supreme Court, the Iranian judiciary’s media outlet Mizan reported on Wednesday.
Esmailpour was accused of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad. Iranian authorities alleged he transferred classified documents and sensitive information to an Israeli intelligence officer through covert online communications.
According to investigators, a review of his online activities showed he had sent documents directly to an officer linked to Israel.
Authorities also accused him of carrying out intelligence and operational activities for Israel, including purchasing equipment for an intelligence officer and transporting vehicles across Isfahan and Lorestan provinces.
They alleged these actions were intended to facilitate acts of sabotage targeting Defence Ministry missile facilities.
‘Major operation’
Iranian officials described the alleged plot as a “major operation” that agents from the Intelligence Ministry uncovered and neutralised.
Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it has accused of having links with the Israeli intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.
Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased since last year following a direct confrontation between the two regional enemies in June, when Israeli and US forces struck Iran's nuclear facilities.
Instigating unrest
Iranian authorities imposed an internet blackout following a wave of anti-government protests that swept the country starting last month, triggered by a sharp depreciation of the local currency and a worsening economic crisis.
Israel's Mossad spy agency, meanwhile, issued a direct call urging Iranians to press on with protests, saying it was supporting them "on the ground" as demonstrations spread in Tehran, and other Iranian cities.
Demonstrations began in Tehran and later spread to several cities. President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged public anger and pledged to work to improve conditions.