Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will join a regional leaders' summit in Thailand next week, where he is seeking high-level bilateral meetings, three sources with direct knowledge have said, in a rare visit to a Southeast Asian country since seizing power in a coup that led to a civil war.

Min Aung Hlaing is the subject of widespread Western sanctions and is barred from attending summits of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN due to the Myanmar military's failure to implement an agreed peace plan with the bloc.

He will join the April 3-4 summit in Bangkok of the BIMSTEC grouping of mostly South Asian countries, where the Myanmar delegation is seeking bilateral meetings with leaders and top officials, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The meetings being sought include ones with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammed Yunus, the sources said.

"They have been reaching out asking for meetings," one of the sources said, referring to Myanmar officials.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Asked if the Myanmar general was attending, Thailand's foreign ministry said all leaders of BIMSTEC member countries have confirmed their attendance.

Escalating crisis

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking mass protests that escalated into an armed rebellion against the junta.