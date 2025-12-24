AMERICAS
New envoy says US doesn't aim to 'conquer' Greenland
President Donald Trump’s newly appointed envoy says that the US wants to ‘open a dialogue’ with Greenlanders.
Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Landry underlined that discussions must be had with Greenlanders to understand what they want moving forward. / AP
December 24, 2025

The US wants to “open a dialogue” with residents of Greenland without aiming to "conquer" the island, US President Donald Trump’s newly appointed envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry has said.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Landry underlined that discussions must be had with Greenlanders to understand what they want moving forward.

"What are they looking for? What opportunities have they not gotten? Why haven't they gotten the protection that they actually deserve?" he asked.

In opinion polls, Greenlanders have consistently expressed opposition to any US annexation of their territory.

Trump announced on Sunday that Landry, who also serves as the governor of the state of Louisiana but lacks diplomatic experience, would serve as the US special envoy to Greenland.

After the announcement, Landry wrote to Trump in a post on X: "It's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US."

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland's premier, said in a joint statement that Greenland belongs to Greenlanders.

Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump has said the US needs Greenland for “national security reasons, not for minerals.”

Following Landry’s appointment, the European Union on Monday expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.

Trump’s oft-repeated wish to make both Greenland and Canada into US territories has drawn widespread criticism, with many analysts warning that his insistence is alienating important NATO allies.

SOURCE:AA
