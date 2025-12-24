The US wants to “open a dialogue” with residents of Greenland without aiming to "conquer" the island, US President Donald Trump’s newly appointed envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry has said.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Landry underlined that discussions must be had with Greenlanders to understand what they want moving forward.

"What are they looking for? What opportunities have they not gotten? Why haven't they gotten the protection that they actually deserve?" he asked.

In opinion polls, Greenlanders have consistently expressed opposition to any US annexation of their territory.

Trump announced on Sunday that Landry, who also serves as the governor of the state of Louisiana but lacks diplomatic experience, would serve as the US special envoy to Greenland.

After the announcement, Landry wrote to Trump in a post on X: "It's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US."