CLIMATE
1 min read
Brazil suspends Amazon river dredging after Indigenous protests
Government pauses Tapajos River work to negotiate with groups protesting the US giant Cargill port.
Brazil suspends Amazon river dredging after Indigenous protests
A drone view shows the dried Tapajos riverbed amid severe Amazon drought in Para, Brazil, on October 10, 2024. / Reuters
February 7, 2026

Brazil announced on Friday the suspension of dredging operations on a major Amazon tributary, after Indigenous communities protested the work on rivers they see as vital to their way of life.

Hundreds of Indigenous people have been protesting for two weeks outside the port terminal of US agribusiness giant Cargill in northern Brazil to draw the attention of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

They have been angered over the dredging and development of Amazon's rivers for grain exports.

The government said in a statement that it suspended the process of contracting a company for annual dredging work on the Tapajos River in the state of Para "as a gesture of negotiation."

RECOMMENDED

Protesters have demanded the cancellation of a decree signed by leftist leader Lula in August, which designated major Amazonian rivers as priorities for cargo navigation and private port expansion.

They also want the cancellation of a federal tender issued in December worth 74.8 million reais ($14.2 million) to manage and dredge the Tapajos River.

In addition to suspending the dredging process, the government promised on Friday to consult with local communities before proceeding with any work.

RelatedTRT World - Brazil set to launch $125B forest fund to pay nations for keeping rainforests intact
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk