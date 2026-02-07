Brazil announced on Friday the suspension of dredging operations on a major Amazon tributary, after Indigenous communities protested the work on rivers they see as vital to their way of life.

Hundreds of Indigenous people have been protesting for two weeks outside the port terminal of US agribusiness giant Cargill in northern Brazil to draw the attention of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

They have been angered over the dredging and development of Amazon's rivers for grain exports.

The government said in a statement that it suspended the process of contracting a company for annual dredging work on the Tapajos River in the state of Para "as a gesture of negotiation."