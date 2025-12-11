German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that US President Donald Trump had been sent a proposal on territorial concessions that Ukraine is ready to make to end its war against Russia.

Merz said on Thursday that the proposal was sent after he and other European leaders had spoken by phone with Trump on Wednesday.

"It mainly concerns the question of what territorial concessions Ukraine is prepared to make," Merz said on Thursday. He cautioned, however, that ultimately "the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people have to answer the question".

Merz, in a joint press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, said "it would be a mistake to force the Ukrainian president into a peace that his people will not accept after four years of suffering and death".

On Wednesday, Trump expressed impatience with Ukraine and its European allies France, Britain and Germany.

Trump said "strong words" were exchanged in the phone call with Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Further talks planned as Europe seeks unified approach