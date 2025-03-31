US President Donald Trump is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia in May on his first foreign trip since returning to the White House, the Axios news website reported.

Planning for the trip is ongoing as the Trump administration works to resume a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and to get Hamas to release more hostages, it said on Sunday.

Trump had told reporters on March 6 that he would likely visit Saudi Arabia "over the next month and a half."

"I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally, you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up $450 billion," he said.