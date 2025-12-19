An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to be of Russian origin has been found in the Cubuklubala neighbourhood of Izmit district in Türkiye’s northwestern Kocaeli province, according to the Turkish interior ministry.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the aircraft is believed to be an Orlan-10 model, typically used for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes.

An investigation into the incident is under way, the ministry added.

Local sources said that the drone went down on Wednesday.

Turkish media reported that the drone sustained damage, though authorities have not confirmed whether it was shot down or crashed due to a technical failure.