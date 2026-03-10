Two men have fired multiple shots at the US consulate in Toronto in what police described as a "national security incident," prompting beefed-up protection for US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in the city.

The individuals approached the consulate in downtown Toronto at around 04:30 AM (0830 GMT) on Tuesday, exited a white SUV, and fired several rounds from a handgun at the consulate, Toronto police deputy chief Frank Barredo told reporters.

There were people inside at the time, but "this building is highly secure, highly fortified, and there were no injuries," Barredo said.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather from Canada's federal police said the shooting was "definitely a national security incident because we had the US consulate...struck by gunfire."

"Whether it's a terrorist (event), that will be subject to the investigation," said Leather, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Leather also told reporters that security protocols are being enhanced at US and Israeli diplomatic buildings in Toronto and in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

"I think it's fairly obvious based on the incidents in Toronto and elsewhere that these consulates deserve a heightened amount of vigilance and security at this time," Leather said.