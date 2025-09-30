US
2 min read
US Pentagon chief announces more firings, sweeping military reforms
Hegseth orders cultural and fitness changes, says Pentagon must return focus to combat readiness.
US Pentagon chief announces more firings, sweeping military reforms
US Pentagon chef Pete Hegseth says more firings of senior commanders are coming as he orders sweeping cultural and fitness changes in the military / AP
September 30, 2025

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said more senior commanders will be removed as part of sweeping reforms to military culture, fitness and leadership standards.

"We have been and will continue to be judicious but also expeditious … more leadership changes will be made," Hegseth told more than 800 generals and admirals at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

He said the military’s culture had been shaped by leaders who embraced what he called misplaced priorities.

"It's nearly impossible to change a culture with the same people who helped create or even benefited from that culture," he said.

"An entire generation of generals and admirals were told that they must parrot the insane fallacy that 'our diversity is our strength.'"

He criticised senior leaders for focusing on diversity and climate issues rather than combat readiness.

"No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction or gender delusions, no more debris," he said, accusing politicians of forcing the military to promote leaders "based on race, gender quotas and historic so-called firsts."

Hegseth warned officers resistant to the new approach: "If the words I'm speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should … resign."

New directives

RECOMMENDED

Hegseth outlined new policies aimed at reshaping the armed forces. Combat positions will return to what he called the "highest male standards," which he said reflect the life-or-death nature of the roles.

A new combat field test will be introduced for combat arms units, to be performed at any time with full equipment.

Fitness testing will change, requiring combat troops to pass gender-neutral, age-normed assessments scored above 70 percent.

"It's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands," he said.

All service members will undergo physical training and height and weight checks twice annually, while grooming standards will tighten, ending the use of beards and long hair.

The Pentagon will also reassess definitions for toxic leadership, bullying and hazing to give commanders greater authority in discipline.

Oversight systems, including inspector general and equal opportunity processes, will be revised to prevent what he called "frivolous" complaints.

Mandatory training requirements will be cut back to allow "more time in the motor pool and more time on the range," Hegseth said.

While emphasising the value of female troops, he insisted combat roles must maintain strict physical standards.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia