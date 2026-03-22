Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked World Water Day by urging greater efforts to improve water efficiency and warning that water has become a matter of national survival, security and food supply for countries around the world.

In a message shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Sunday, Emine Erdogan said all countries now face growing risks linked to water scarcity.

“By uniting our ideas, efforts and good intentions, we can prevent our country from becoming one of those facing water scarcity,” she said.