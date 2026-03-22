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Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan marks World Water Day, warning shortage risks grow globally
First Lady calls for greater awareness and efficiency as water risks grow globally.
Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan marks World Water Day, warning shortage risks grow globally
Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan delivers a speech during an iftar programme at the AK Party Headquarters in Istanbul, Türkiye, on March 22, 2026. / AA Archive
17 hours ago

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked World Water Day by urging greater efforts to improve water efficiency and warning that water has become a matter of national survival, security and food supply for countries around the world.

In a message shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Sunday, Emine Erdogan said all countries now face growing risks linked to water scarcity.

“By uniting our ideas, efforts and good intentions, we can prevent our country from becoming one of those facing water scarcity,” she said.

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The Turkish First Lady also called for broader awareness of water efficiency and urged people of all ages to act with “loyalty to water, respect for blessings and commitment to life,” and to take part in a nationwide mobilisation on water use.

World Water Day, marked annually on March 22, is organised by the United Nations to raise awareness about freshwater and promote sustainable water management.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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