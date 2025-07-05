Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public appearance since the outbreak of his country's recent 12-day conflict with Israel, taking part in a religious ceremony in Tehran, state media has reported.

The octogenarian leader was shown in a video broadcast by state television on Saturday, greeting people and being cheered at a mosque as worshippers marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

Khamenei, 86, can be seen on stage dressed in black as the crowd before him, fists in the air, chants "The blood in our veins for our leader!"

State TV said the clip was filmed at central Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosque, named for the founder of the republic.

Khamenei, in power since 1989, spoke last week in a pre-recorded video, but had not been seen in public since before Israel initiated the conflict with a wave of surprise air strikes on June 13.