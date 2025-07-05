ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
The octogenarian leader was shown in a video broadcast by state television greeting people and being cheered at a mosque as worshippers marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Khamenei, 86, can be seen on stage dressed in black as the crowd before him. / Reuters
July 5, 2025

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public appearance since the outbreak of his country's recent 12-day conflict with Israel, taking part in a religious ceremony in Tehran, state media has reported.

The octogenarian leader was shown in a video broadcast by state television on Saturday, greeting people and being cheered at a mosque as worshippers marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

Khamenei, 86, can be seen on stage dressed in black as the crowd before him, fists in the air, chants "The blood in our veins for our leader!"

State TV said the clip was filmed at central Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosque, named for the founder of the republic.

Khamenei, in power since 1989, spoke last week in a pre-recorded video, but had not been seen in public since before Israel initiated the conflict with a wave of surprise air strikes on June 13.

RECOMMENDED

His last public appearance was two days before that when he met with members of parliament.

Israel's bombing followed a decades-long shadow war with Iran, and was aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

The strikes killed more than 900 people in Iran, its judiciary has said, while retaliatory Iranian missile barrages killed at least 28 people there, according to official figures.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump blocks Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, US officials say

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate