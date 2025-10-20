Germany is preparing to purchase an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing confidential budget documents submitted to the Bundestag’s finance committee.

The planned acquisition, estimated to cost €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion), comes on top of Berlin’s existing order for 35 F-35s, which are meant to replace the country’s fleet of ageing Tornado jets — including those equipped to carry US nuclear bombs stored on German soil.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius’s proposal marks a further deepening of Germany’s military modernisation drive, boosted by a massive post-Ukraine war increase in defence spending.