White House envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting could happen this month, though plans are not final and timing may slip due to unrest in Iran, the report said.

A White House official told Bloomberg no such meeting was currently scheduled.

The US officials will present the latest draft peace proposals to Putin and his team, the report said, adding that the talks were expected to cover security guarantees from the US and Europe to uphold any agreement, and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

This follows Trump's comments earlier this month expressing frustration with Putin over the continued war in Ukraine, repeating that he had initially believed ending the conflict would be easy.

Related TRT World - UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year

Trump attends Davos summit