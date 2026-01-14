White House envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The meeting could happen this month, though plans are not final and timing may slip due to unrest in Iran, the report said.
A White House official told Bloomberg no such meeting was currently scheduled.
The US officials will present the latest draft peace proposals to Putin and his team, the report said, adding that the talks were expected to cover security guarantees from the US and Europe to uphold any agreement, and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.
This follows Trump's comments earlier this month expressing frustration with Putin over the continued war in Ukraine, repeating that he had initially believed ending the conflict would be easy.
Trump attends Davos summit
All eyes will be on Donald Trump next week as politicians and business leaders head to the World Economic Forum, wondering how to square the mercurial US leader with the Davos creed of open markets and multilateralism.
He will bring along the largest US delegation ever, Brende added, setting the stage for private meetings on geopolitical flashpoints from Ukraine and Venezuela to Gaza, Greenland and Iran.
Jared Kushner has re-emerged in 2025 as an unofficial but key figure in US diplomatic efforts to broker a peace deal ending Russia's war in Ukraine, working closely alongside Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Despite initially pledging to stay out of government affairs after leaving the White House in 2021 and focusing on his private equity firm, Kushner has participated in high-level meetings with Ukrainian officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other stakeholders to help draft and refine US peace proposals.
His involvement, which has sparked ethical questions due to his lack of official position and business ties, builds on his prior experience in Middle East negotiations and security arrangements.