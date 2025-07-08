BIZTECH
2 min read
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Samsung is among the smartphone makers under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened South Korea with 25 percent tariffs in a letter to Seoul on Monday.
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Samsung is among the smartphone makers under pressure from Trump, who threatened S Korea with 25 percent tariffs in a letter to Seoul / Reuters
July 8, 2025

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it expected its second quarter operating profits to fall by more than half, blaming US export controls on advanced AI chips to China.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The tech giant said in a regulatory filing that its April-June operating profits were expected to drop to 4.6 trillion won ($3.3 billion) -- down 56 percent from a year earlier and 31 percent from the previous quarter.

The figure was 23.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which cited its own financial data firm.

Sales were estimated at 74 trillion won, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier and 6.5 percent from the previous quarter.

The company did not disclose its net income or the detailed earnings of its business divisions.

In a separate release, the company explained why the results "fell short of market expectations".

RECOMMENDED

The company's key semiconductors division "recorded a quarter-on-quarter decline in profit due to inventory value adjustments and the impact of US restrictions on advanced AI chips for China", it said.

Washington has expanded efforts to prevent Beijing getting state-of-the-art chips over concerns that they could be used to advance the country's military systems and other tech capabilities.

The restrictions mean the company's high-tech factories were running well below capacity.

However, Samsung projected that in the second half of the year it would trim operating losses "as utilisation improves due to a gradual recovery in demand".

Shares in Samsung were down around 0.8 percent in Seoul on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that global companies -- including Samsung and rival Apple -- relocate production to the United States, which many experts warn is unrealistic, citing complex Asia-based supply chains.

South Korea has already been hit by levies on steel and car exports, and said Tuesday it was maintaining "close communication" with the Trump administration as it sought to head off additional measures.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949