Iran has called US-Israel attacks on a school in southern Iran a "war crime" during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, saying the attacks resulted in the killing of more than 100 children.

"It is regrettable that some members of this body, in a blatant double standard, disregard the flagrant act of aggression committed by the US and Israel on Iran, and condemn Iran for using its inherent right to self-defence in the UN Charter," Iranian envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said on Saturday.

Iravani notably did not comment on or confirm the reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced moments before the meeting.

"The international community has long affirmed a simple and necessary principle: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," said US ambassador Mike Waltz, pointing to past UN resolutions ignored by Tehran.

"That principle is not a matter of politics, it's a matter of global security, and to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions," he added.

Israeli ambassador Danny Danon condemned some Security Council members who criticised the joint US-Israeli attack.