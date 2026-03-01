MIDDLE EAST
US-Israeli attack on Minab school killed 100+ children, Iran envoy tells UNSC
Amir Saeid Iravani says it's regrettable some UNSC members apply "double standards", disregarding US and Israeli aggression while criticising Iran's right to self-defence under UN Charter.
Aftermath of an Israel strike on a school in Minab. / Reuters
March 1, 2026

Iran has called US-Israel attacks on a school in southern Iran a "war crime" during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, saying the attacks resulted in the killing of more than 100 children.

"It is regrettable that some members of this body, in a blatant double standard, disregard the flagrant act of aggression committed by the US and Israel on Iran, and condemn Iran for using its inherent right to self-defence in the UN Charter," Iranian envoy Amir Saeid Iravani said on Saturday.

Iravani notably did not comment on or confirm the reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced moments before the meeting.

"The international community has long affirmed a simple and necessary principle: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," said US ambassador Mike Waltz, pointing to past UN resolutions ignored by Tehran.

"That principle is not a matter of politics, it's a matter of global security, and to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions," he added.

Israeli ambassador Danny Danon condemned some Security Council members who criticised the joint US-Israeli attack.

Russia and China only condemned the US-Israeli strikes, while others principally targeted Iran. Some were more careful to simply call for deescalation.

Gulf states condemned Iran's strikes against them as "cowardly" in a joint statement read by Bahrain's ambassador.

"We hold the government of Iran fully responsible for these attacks, and we reject any justifications or explanations to justify this hostile behavior or to manipulate rules of international law," said Jamal Fares Alrowaiei on behalf of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Syria and Jordan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that military action in the Middle East risked triggering uncontrollable consequences in the region.

"Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world," he told the Security Council.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
