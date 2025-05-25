AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda halts military ties with Germany over envoy's ‘subversive activities’
The army alleges the German ambassador backed anti-government forces as tensions with the opposition and international partners grow.
Uganda halts military ties with Germany over envoy's ‘subversive activities’
Uganda has suspended all military cooperation with Germany, its army spokesperson said Sunday, claiming the German ambassador is "engaged in subversive activities" in the East African country. (Image: AI) / Others
May 25, 2025

Uganda has abruptly suspended all military and defence cooperation with Germany, claiming Berlin’s ambassador is engaging in activities that threaten national security.

The dramatic announcement was made on Sunday by the Ugandan army, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between the East African nation and its European partners.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has, with immediate effect, suspended all ongoing defence and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," army spokesperson Chris Magezi announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The move, Magezi said, is in response to “credible intelligence reports” implicating German Ambassador Mathias Schauer in “subversive activities” within Uganda. While the statement did not specify what those activities entail, it accused the ambassador of cooperating with “hostile pseudo-political-military forces” opposed to the government.

Diplomatic rift amid rising political repression

RECOMMENDED

The suspension follows another government statement on Friday, which warned that some European embassies were supporting “negative and traitorous groups.” That message also pointed directly at Ambassador Schauer.

The German embassy has not commented publicly, and there is no independent verification of the UPDF’s allegations. Schauer, who has served as Germany’s top envoy to Uganda since 2020, reportedly came under scrutiny after a private meeting with President Yoweri Museveni’s brother, during which he allegedly criticised the outspoken and controversial online behavior of Museveni’s son and military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kainerugaba has drawn international condemnation for his increasingly erratic social media posts, including recent threats against opposition figures.

Longstanding partnership in jeopardy

It remains unclear how the suspension will affect Uganda’s broader military relations with Germany, which has long provided logistical and technical support to the Ugandan army. Bilateral trade between the countries was valued at over $335 million in 2023, with Germany exporting machinery and chemical products to Uganda.

Until now, the German embassy had described relations as built on “stability and trust.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran