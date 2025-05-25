Uganda has abruptly suspended all military and defence cooperation with Germany, claiming Berlin’s ambassador is engaging in activities that threaten national security.

The dramatic announcement was made on Sunday by the Ugandan army, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between the East African nation and its European partners.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has, with immediate effect, suspended all ongoing defence and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," army spokesperson Chris Magezi announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The move, Magezi said, is in response to “credible intelligence reports” implicating German Ambassador Mathias Schauer in “subversive activities” within Uganda. While the statement did not specify what those activities entail, it accused the ambassador of cooperating with “hostile pseudo-political-military forces” opposed to the government.

Diplomatic rift amid rising political repression