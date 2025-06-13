In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against Iran in the early hours of June 13, targeting nuclear and military infrastructure.

Here is how events unfolded:

10:00 PM GMT — Israel Launches Strikes

Israel begins a series of sweeping airstrikes against Iran using over 100 aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighters.

Targets include:

Natanz Nuclear Facility (Isfahan Province): A central uranium enrichment site is hit with precision-guided munitions.

Military Bases in Tehran: Strikes target IRGC command centres and residential areas linked to senior commanders.

10:30 PM GMT — High-Profile Casualties Reported

Iranian state media confirms the deaths of major military and scientific figures:

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Armed Forces, Gen. Hossein Salami, Commander of the IRGC, Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the central headquarters of the Iranian military, reportedly killed in a strike on a Tehran compound.

Six senior nuclear scientists, Fereydoon Abbasi, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, Abdolhamid Minouchehr, Ahmadreza Zolfaghari, Amirhossein Feqhi and Khalil Motalleblizadeh, are killed in attacks near enrichment facilities.

11:00 PM GMT — Iran’s Initial Response

Tehran authorities shut down the city’s main airbase and activate air defences.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wows retaliation of the military assault.

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it," Khamenei said in a statement.

A small wave of Iranian drones is launched toward Israel, signaling the beginning of a counterattack.

00:00 AM GMT — Netanyahu’s National Address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms the strikes in a televised address, calling them a “preemptive strike” against an imminent nuclear threat.

He claims Iran was “months away” from producing a nuclear weapon and pledges the operation will continue “for as long as necessary.”

Israeli army releases intelligence indicating Iran had been enriching uranium to 60 percent since October 2023 and developing key nuclear weapon components.

00:00–01:00 AM GMT — Blasts Across Iran

Multiple explosions are reported across Tehran, with fires seen near Natanz and Khondab heavy water facility.

Some civilian areas sustain damage.

01:00 AM GMT — US, International Reactions

United States: The State Department confirms it was notified in advance but did not participate. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasises the US focus on protecting its troops. Trump says, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” without endorsing the strikes.

UK Maritime Authority (UKMTO): Warns commercial shipping of elevated risk in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.