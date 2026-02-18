A potential US-Israeli military assault against Iran could be a massive, weeks-long offensive, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration is said to be on the verge of a significant military confrontation in the Middle East, with Israeli officials already preparing for the possibility of war breaking out within days, according to the outlet.

And Israel is preparing for immediate action, with American sources suggesting the US military may need more preparation.

"I think there is 90 percent chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks," one Trump adviser told Axios.

Military buildup, diplomacy