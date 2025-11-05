MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
IAEA: Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation
Grossi says the IAEA has made several inspections in Iran since June but was denied access to key sites — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan — which were bombed by the US.
IAEA: Iran must 'seriously improve' nuclear cooperation
UN nuclear chief says Iran isn’t pursuing nuclear weapons and remains within the NPT limits. / AP
November 5, 2025

Iran must "seriously improve "cooperation with U.N. inspectors to avoid heightening tensions with the West, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.

Grossi told the FT that while the IAEA has carried out about a dozen inspections in Iran since its hostilities with Israel in June, it had not been given access to nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, which were bombed by the United States.

Grossi said in October that movement had been detected near Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but that it did "not imply that there is activity on enrichment".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei subsequently said that Grossi was "fully aware of the peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear programme and should not express "unfounded opinions" on it.

Bumpy’ relations

Iranian officials have blamed the IAEA for providing a justification for Israel's bombing, which began the day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

RECOMMENDED

Grossi told the FT that while the agency was trying to approach the "bumpy" relations with Iran with understanding, the country still needed to comply.

"You cannot say, 'I remain within the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons treaty’, and then not comply with obligations," Grossi said.

"You cannot expect the IAEA to say, 'OK, since there was a war you are in a different category' . . . Otherwise what I will have to do is report that I have lost all visibility of this material", he said.

RelatedTRT World - A timeline of Iran's thorny relationship with the IAEA

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios